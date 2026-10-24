Cumberland Pharma Reports Phase 2a Safety Data For Ifetroban In Systemic Sclerosis; Shares Slide

(RTTNews) - Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) reported results from its Phase 2a ASSIST-SSc trial evaluating oral ifetroban in patients with systemic sclerosis (SSc), with the study supporting the drug's safety and tolerability in this rare autoimmune disease.

CPIX closed Friday's regular trading at $8.49 up $0.01 or 0.12%. But in the after-hours trading, the stock dropped $1.49 or 17.55%.

The 12-month trial enrolled patients with either diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) or systemic sclerosis-associated pulmonary arterial hypertension (SSc-PAH). A total of 31 patients received ifetroban and 10 received placebo.

According to the company, ifetroban was generally well tolerated, with a safety profile consistent with prior clinical experience. Gastrointestinal adverse events were more common among patients receiving ifetroban, though most were mild and resolved over time. A modest increase in bleeding-related adverse events was also observed, consistent with the drug's mechanism as a thromboxane receptor antagonist. No serious adverse events during the treatment period were deemed related to the study drug.

However, Cumberland noted that most patients in both treatment groups experienced limited disease progression during the study, reducing the ability to detect treatment differences. The company emphasized that the Phase 2a trial was not designed or powered to evaluate efficacy, and the study's size and exploratory analyses do not support efficacy conclusions.

Systemic sclerosis affects an estimated 100,000 people in the United States and is characterized by excessive collagen deposition that can cause skin thickening, cardiovascular complications, pulmonary disease and gastrointestinal problems. Cardiac and pulmonary manifestations remain among the leading causes of death in patients with the disease, while no approved therapy specifically targets the primary cardiac complications associated with SSc.

Ifetroban is a once-daily oral medicine designed to block the thromboxane receptor, a pathway involved in inflammation, vascular dysfunction and fibrosis. Preclinical studies have suggested the therapy may help reduce fibrosis and provide cardioprotective benefits.

Cumberland plans to submit the clinical study report to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and complete additional biomarker studies and cardiac imaging analyses from patients participating in the trial's open-label extension. The findings will help determine the future development strategy for ifetroban in systemic sclerosis.

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