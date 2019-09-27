Cummins and Ram Truck celebrate production of the 3-millionth Cummins engine

COLUMBUS, Ind., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Milestone engine will be paired with 2019 Ram 3500 Longhorn Crew Cab Dually 4x4

Ram Truck/Cummins partnership spans more than three decades

First Cummins-powered Ram truck was sold in 1988 for 1989 model year

Cummins 6.7-liter I-6 high-output engine first to break 1,000 lb-ft of torque barrier

Cummins Inc. has produced its 3-millionth diesel engine for Ram trucks at its Columbus Mid-Range Engine Plant (CMEP) in Indiana today, highlighting the latest milestone in a partnership that spans more than three decades.



"The relationship that Ram Truck has with Cummins is one of the industry's most enduring, and continues to raise the bar for power and durability," said Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand. "Both companies have benefitted from this partnership, but Ram customers truly get to enjoy the toughness and best-in-class capability that a Cummins-powered Ram Heavy Duty truck delivers."



The new, groundbreaking 400-horsepower, 6.7-liter inline six-cylinder turbodiesel high-output engine is the first engine to break the four-figure torque barrier and boasts a host of upgrades, including new block, pistons, cylinder head and valvetrain, for more power, better fuel efficiency and reduced Noise, Vibration and Harshness (NVH). This milestone adds to a legendary history:

1988: introduced first Cummins-powered Ram for model-year 1989

1996: exceeded 200 horsepower

2001: surpassed 500 lb.-ft. of torque

2007: launched 6.7-liter, 350-horsepower engine

2013: reached 385 horsepower, 850 lb.-ft. of torque

Ram Truck and Cummins are celebrating this newest milestone with a group of 20 Cummins employees who have been working on Ram Truck - Cummins engines since the inception of the companies' partnership.



"We are grateful to Ram Truck for choosing Cummins-powered engines for 30-plus years, and we look forward to a long partnership," said Melina Kennedy, Executive Director of Cummins Pickup Business. "We are honored that these 20 employees have chosen to devote the 30-plus years to Cummins. They and the whole plant team are a big-hearted group committed to improving where they live."



Cummins' Columbus Mid-Range Engine Plant (CMEP) is 600,000 square feet, employs 900 people and has the capacity to produce 168,000 engines a year.



The purchaser of the Ram with the 3-millionth engine will be identified after the truck is built. Ram is planning a celebration of the completed truck at the dealership involved at a later date.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business units that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company's products range from diesel and natural gas engines to hybrid and electric platforms, as well as related technologies, including battery systems, fuel systems, controls, air handling, filtration, emission solutions and electrical power generation systems. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.A.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 62,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves customers in approximately 190 countries and territories through a network of approximately 600 company-owned and independent distributor locations and over 7,600 dealer locations and earned about $2.1 billion on sales of $23.8 billion in 2018. See how Cummins is powering a world that's Always On by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/always-on. Follow Cummins on Twitter and on YouTube.



About Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles.

That focus leads Ram to design the industry's most innovative, award-winning trucks, emphasizing durability, strength, technology and efficiency.

With a full lineup of trucks, including ProMaster and ProMaster City vans, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go. From the no-compromise Ram 1500 that defines the future of pickup trucks with innovative design, the highest quality materials and class-exclusive technology, to the Ram Heavy Duty which combines the ability to out-power, out-tow and out-haul every single competitor with the segment's most comfortable ride and handling, Ram is committed to product leadership.



Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

Most powerful: 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Highest towing capacity: 35,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

Heaviest payloads: 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Most-awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Giving maximum effort all day, every day with confidence, the Ram Truck lineup steps forward with the full force of modern capability providing confidence-inspiring features and class-exclusive vehicle safety.



