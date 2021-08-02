Cummins Inc. Enters Licensing Agreement with DAS Companies, Inc. to Sell Cummins-Branded Products

Includes Hundreds of DAS's Travel-Related Products and Electronics

PALMYRA, Pa., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cummins Inc. and DAS Companies, Inc. have entered into a licensing agreement to sell Cummins branded DAS products in retail marketplaces throughout the United States and Canada. The companies are combining the Cummins promise of innovation and dependability and DAS' extensive portfolio of more than 12,000 products serving the on-the-go lifestyle to reach a broad retail audience. The companies expect to begin selling the Cummins-branded products in the first quarter of 2022.

This long-term agreement will cover many DAS products, including apparel, power equipment (inverters and jump starts), communications gear, safety apparel, tools, and travel accessories.

According to Michael Abel, President and CEO of DAS, this will provide both companies, who have a shared focus when it comes to quality and brand building, the opportunity to leverage the wide assortment of licenses to reach broader audiences together.

"This is an outstanding opportunity for DAS," stated Abel, "especially with a trusted global brand such as Cummins. This agreement will enable even more on-the-go consumers to try our travel products and mobile electronics – products that add safety, convenience, comfort, and leisure to life on the road."

This agreement covers both exclusive and non-exclusive categories. The DAS products in the exclusive category gives DAS exclusive rights to display the Cummins name on Cummins branded products.

"We're thrilled about our partnership with DAS and the opportunities it provides us to expand the brand and build brand loyalty to a larger public audience," said Carole Casto, Vice President of Marketing and Communications. "DAS' unique distribution channels enable us to more easily provide customers, fans and enthusiasts across North America with access to Cummins-branded products."

Sales channels will include eCommerce sites in the U.S. and Canada, many of which are affiliated with truck stops/travel centers and gas stations. Additional sales channels will include home centers, automotive retailers, U.S. Military exchanges, marine suppliers and distributors, marinas, and other major retailers.

About DAS Companies, Inc.

DAS Companies, Inc. is a full-service marketing and supply chain portfolio company. Privately held, DAS Companies, Inc., designs, imports, and distributes truck & auto supplies, travel gear, and mobile electronics that offer safety, convenience, comfort, and connectedness to on-the-go consumers, through a series of channel partnerships, including: Travel Centers, Convenience Stores, Heavy Duty Trucking, Electronics & Specialty Retailers.

For further information, please contact DAS at 717-964-3642 or online at www.DASinc.com.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc. is a global technology company designing, manufacturing, distributing, and servicing a broad portfolio of reliable, clean power solutions, including diesel, natural gas, hybrid, electric, and other alternative solutions. Established in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), Cummins serves customers in more than 190 countries and territories around the world.

More information can be found at www.cummins.com/technology.

