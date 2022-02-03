03.02.2022 12:27:39

Cummins Inc. Q4 Profit Retreats, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $394 million, or $2.73 per share. This compares with $501 million, or $3.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $5.85 billion from $5.83 billion last year.

Cummins Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $394 Mln. vs. $501 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.73 vs. $3.36 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.15 -Revenue (Q4): $5.85 Bln vs. $5.83 Bln last year.

