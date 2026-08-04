04.08.2026 14:08:11

Cummins Q2 Earnings Rise; Raises FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Cummins India Ltd. (CUMMINSIND.BO), on Tuesday reported higher net income in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income attributable to the company increased to $932 million from $890 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $6.73 versus $6.43 last year.

EBITDA for the period rose to $1.65 billion from $1.59 billion in the same period a year ago.

Operating income surged to $1.28 billion from $1.23 billion in the prior year.

Net sales increased to $9.46 billion from $8.64 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance and now expects revenue to increase 10% to 13%, driven by stronger demand across several markets, particularly North America on-highway, China construction and power generation.

The company also raised its full-year 2026 EBITDA margin guidance to 18% to 18.5% from the prior range of 17.75% to 18.5%, excluding charges related to the sale of its fuel cell business in the first quarter.

On Monday, Cummins closed trading 0.04% higher at INR 5,495 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

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