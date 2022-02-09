Cummins To Buy Altra's Arm Jacobs Vehicle Systems For Undisclosed Sum

(RTTNews) - Cummins Inc. (CMI), a diesel, alternative fuel engines, and related components company, said on Wednesday that it has inked a deal to acquire Jacobs Vehicle Systems or JVS, a subsidiary of Altra Industrial Motion Corp., and a supplier of engine braking, cylinder deactivation, start and stop, and thermal management technologies.

The financial terms of the transaction, expected to be completed during this calendar year, are not known. The acquisition is expected to provide both attractive financial returns and future growth opportunities for Cummins.

"JVS brings engineering expertise, best in class products and key manufacturing capabilities to Cummins that will allow us to continue developing component technologies that deliver market leading performance and emissions," commented Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins' Chief Operating Officer.