08.09.2022 09:22:45
Cummins To Expand PEM Electrolyzer Manufacturing Capacity At Oevel, Belgium, Factory To 1 Gigawatt
(RTTNews) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) said it will expand PEM electrolyzer manufacturing capacity at its Oevel, Belgium, factory to 1 gigawatt with the support from the Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI) Hy2Tech program.
IPCEI will help Cummins develop a new generation of PEM electrolyzer cell stacks to power large-scale hydrogen production systems.
Cummins has added capacity at its Mississauga, Canada, facility and is building two new electrolyzer factories in Spain and China, each starting at 500MW of manufacturing capacity and scalable to 1GW.
