|
03.04.2023 12:59:09
Cummins To Invest Over $1 Bln Across Its Manufacturing Network In US
(RTTNews) - Cummins Inc. (CMI), an engine and related products maker, said on Monday that it is investing over $1 billion across its engine manufacturing network in Indiana, North Carolina, and New York.
The investment aims to upgrade fuel agnostic engine platforms as part of its efforts to boost clean energy transition.
The move will upgrade those sites to support the industry's first fuel agnostic engine platforms that will run on low carbon fuels, including natural gas, diesel and eventually hydrogen, helping decarbonize the country's truck fleets.
Jennifer Rumsey, CEO of Cummins, said: "In just a few weeks, we will begin manufacturing one of the key pieces of technology for green hydrogen production that will help decarbonize our economy and drive the clean energy transition - the electrolyzer..."
The announcement includes Cummins' plans to invest $452 million in its Jamestown Engine Plant to upgrade its 998,000 square-foot facility in Western New York to produce first fuel-agnostic internal combustion engine platform.
The X15N is part of the new fuel-agnostic 15-liter engine platform produced at JEP.
Established in 1969, Fridley site plans to dedicate 89,000 square feet of the existing facility to electrolyzer production starting April 24, with an investment of $10 million.
