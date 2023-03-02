Cunard Announces 2025 Winter Program

Newest Ship Queen Anne Embarks on Maiden World Voyage

VALENCIA, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury cruise line Cunard announces their Winter 2025 program, offering over 133 voyages, with stops at 159 unique destinations around the globe.

Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria, flagship liner Queen Mary 2 and the brand's newest vessel Queen Anne will call at 57 countries, with six maiden calls for the fleet in Alaska, Australia, New Caledonia, Vanuatu, and Japan. Cunard's highly anticipated Queen Anne will be the only ship to offer a full World Voyage in 2025.

Cunard also announces Queen Elizabeth's 2024 summer program in Alaska where she will sail ten roundtrip voyages out of Vancouver, ranging from 9 to 11 nights. The ship will visit the immense Hubbard Glacier and Glacier Bay National Park along with calls at Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Ketchikan, and more. She will also make two maiden calls at Misty Fjords and Wrangell.

"We are thrilled that Queen Anne will be taking on the World Voyage in 2025," said Matt Gleaves, Cunard's VP, Commercial Development, North America. "With four ships in our fleet, we have the opportunity to spend more time in specific regions around the globe, and guests will be able to explore destinations in great depth, all with the luxury of sailing on Cunard's new ship."

Queen Anne will set sail on her first-ever World Voyage on January 9, 2025, visiting five continents and stop at more than 30 ports on this 107-night voyage, roundtrip out of Southampton, England. She will offer nine overnight calls in enriching destinations such as Honolulu, Sydney, Hong Kong and Dubai, as well as three late evening departures, giving guests time to explore each city to the fullest.

Queen Anne Itinerary Highlights:

New York to San Francisco , 17 nights (H505)

Departing on January 18, 2025 , this segment of her Maiden World Voyage will connect two of the country's most vibrant cities – New York and San Francisco , with plenty of stops along the way to discover warm and welcoming destinations including Aruba , and Guatemala , among others.

Departing on , this segment of her Maiden World Voyage will connect two of the country's most vibrant cities – and , with plenty of stops along the way to discover warm and welcoming destinations including , and , among others. Singapore to Dubai , 13 nights (H508C)

On this voyage, departing March 25 , guests can explore the Ancient City of Sigiriya on the island of Sri Lanka , learn about the Malay, Chinese, Indian and European cultural influences in Malaysia , and explore the cosmopolitan Dubai , where ancient Arabic culture meets spectacular skyscrapers.

Queen Mary 2 will divide her time between sailing in the Caribbean and Transatlantic Crossings from January through May 2025, with additional voyages in the Mediterranean. Itineraries range from seven to 35 nights and depart from New York, Southampton, and Rome. The liner will offer four overnight calls at Curacao; Funchal, Madeira; Lisbon; and New York, with three late evening departures in Bridgetown, Barbados; Vigo and Malaga, Spain.

Queen Mary 2 Itinerary Highlights:

Westbound Transatlantic Crossing, 8 nights (M506A)

Departing from Southampton, England , on March 8, 2025 , Cunard's signature Transatlantic Crossing offers uninterrupted days at sea to unplug and recharge from today's hectic lifestyle while luxuriating through the waters of the North Atlantic.

Departing from , on , Cunard's signature Transatlantic Crossing offers uninterrupted days at sea to unplug and recharge from today's hectic lifestyle while luxuriating through the waters of the North Atlantic. Eastern Caribbean , 13 nights (M506C)

Sailing roundtrip from New York on March 16, 2025 , Queen Mary 2 will visit the palm-fringed coast of the Caribbean on this itinerary with destinations such as Barbados , St. Lucia or Curacao , filled with white-sand beaches and turquoise waters.

Queen Victoria will offer eight voyages in South America in early 2025 which can be combined for the 85-night South America Discovery from Hamburg which includes sailing around Cape Horn, the southernmost point of Chile's Tierra del Fuego archipelago. Queen Victoria will offer five overnight calls in Amsterdam, Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, and Callao and five late evening departures.

Queen Victoria Itinerary Highlights:

Atlantic Coast Adventure , 11 nights (V430)

Sailing roundtrip out of Southampton on December 5, 2024 , this voyage through Spain , Gibraltar , and Portugal allows guests to take in the Roman architecture in La Coruna, treasures of Malaga's Christmas market and a traditional egg custard tart in Lisbon .

Sailing roundtrip out of on , this voyage through , , and allows guests to take in the Roman architecture in La Coruna, treasures of Christmas market and a traditional egg custard tart in . Amsterdam , Bruges and Hamburg , 7 nights (V502)

Queen Victoria will visit some of Europe's historic cities during this voyage, roundtrip out of Southampton on January 2, 2025 . Guests will adore the canal-linked streets of Hamburg , indulge in sweet Belgian waffles in Bruges, and explore the quirky shops of Rotterdam .

Queen Elizabethwill spend June through September 2024 amidst the awe-inspiring landscapes of Alaska with roundtrip voyages out of Vancouver. After a stop in San Francisco, she will offer itineraries in Australia and New Zealand throughout the fall with voyages ranging from two to 38 nights. In February 2025, Queen Elizabeth will sail to Singapore and stay in East Asia through May, with calls at Vietnam, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Taiwan, Japan, and Korea. Seven overnight port calls are available on Queen Elizabeth including, Hobart, Hong Kong, and Osaka with a whopping 25 late evening departures.

Queen Elizabeth Itinerary Highlights:

Alaska , 11 nights (Q422)

Roundtrip out of Vancouver on July 11, 2024 , guests will take in the breath-taking Glacier Bay, Misty Fjords and Hubbard Glacier, all from the deck of the elegant Queen Elizabeth . Passengers can visit Mendenhall Glacier from Juneau , see Ketchikan's colorful totem poles, or ride Icy Strait Point's zipline, rumored to be the longest in the world.

Roundtrip out of on , guests will take in the breath-taking Glacier Bay, Misty Fjords and Hubbard Glacier, all from the deck of the elegant . Passengers can visit Mendenhall Glacier from , see colorful totem poles, or ride Icy Strait Point's zipline, rumored to be the longest in the world. San Francisco to Sydney , 25 nights (Q430)

Swaying palm trees, iconic skylines, and stunning mountains fill this 25-night voyage from San Francisco on September 22, 2024 . On departure, guests will enjoy a magnificent sail-by of the Golden Gate Bridge, and on arrival in Sydney , the iconic opera house will be in full view. Two overnight calls in this itinerary include Honolulu , and after crossing the International Date Line – Auckland . The voyage will also call in Apia , where the Papapapaitai Falls are not to be missed.

Four Queens Back-to-Back

For adventurous guests who want to remain seeking the utmost in pampering, there are two opportunities to sample all four queens in one journey. The experience starts on Queen Victoria in June 2024 on Queen Victoria where guests will sail the Mediterranean calling at ports in Croatia, Malta, and Italy. After spending a few days in Rome, guests will join Queen Anne to visit Spain and the sun-kissed islands of Sardinia and Majorca before disembarking in Southampton. There, guests will join Queen Mary 2 on a westbound Transatlantic Crossing and fly from New York to Vancouver. Queen Elizabeth will host the final leg of the journey into Alaska. A similar experience can be taken in reverse beginning in Alaska, with an eastbound Crossing, sailing the Norwegian Fjords and then ending in the Mediterranean.

Cunard's 2025 winter program 2024 Alaska voyages are available to book at 9 a.m. EST on March 16, 2023. World Club members can book starting 9 a.m. EST on March 15, 2023.

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com .

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 182 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will be entering service in 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service.

Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK).

