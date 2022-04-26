Cunard Announces Growth for North American Market with News of Queen Anne

Bold and Timeless Interiors for Queen Anne Herald a New Era of Design for Cunard Ocean Travel

VALENCIA, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Seatrade Cruise Global, Cunard - pioneers of luxury ocean travel - announced designs for all accommodations on the brand's newest ship Queen Anne. The line's 249th ship is scheduled to launch in early 2024 with maiden season itineraries announced on May 4.

Matt Gleaves, Cunard's newly appointed VP, Commercial - North America and Australasia, stressed the importance of North America as an increasingly key market for Cunard citing the opportunity of 40% growth potential across the U.S. and Canada with the introduction of Queen Anne to the fleet. The arrival of a fourth ship to the fleet provides Cunard the opportunity to increase the number of sailings in Alaska, Australia and Japan. Investments in advertising and promotions and increasing support of the travel advisor community are being made to develop new potential markets.

Gleaves stated, "As we step into the next chapter of Cunard's storied history, Queen Anne provides a platform to evolve the future of the brand and bring reimagined Cunard signature experiences to new audiences. We are confident in the North American market and believe there is significant opportunity for growth. Queen Anne will celebrate what makes Cunard so special in a way that is relevant for today's luxury traveller, appealing to both our existing loyal guests and those sailing with us for the first time."

Queen Anne's accommodation designs were also announced at Seatrade today. Bridging tradition and contemporary luxury, Queen Anne celebrates the influential design styles of both past and present. World renowned designers David Collins Studio, Richmond International and Sybille De Margerie have joined forces under Creative Director Adam D. Tihany's direction to create an extraordinary and thoughtful standard-setting design - inspiring a new way to travel at sea.

The talents' portfolios include luxury hotels, spas, restaurants and bars, as well as high end yachts, and private grand residences. For the first time David Collins Studio and Sybille de Margerie are taking their land based expertise to the ship experience.The principle concept was founded on heritage, craftsmanship, storytelling, style and innovation. These five pillars ultimately became the design DNA for the ship, and accordingly, the engine of inspiration for the designers, working together in unison.

The design teams spent time in Liverpool to immerse themselves in the Cunard Archives to unearth details from past Cunard ships preserved for decades and to reinterpret Cunard Art Deco design for the future. No stone was left unturned, from iconic poster advertisements, brochure covers and plans of grand spaces of Cunard's early deco inspired ships, to deliver a ship concept that rivals the finest in hospitality experienced on shore.

Lewis Taylor, Design Director at David Collins Studio commented, "We had the unique opportunity to explore the fascinating trove of the Cunard Archives which is housed within the University of Liverpool and provides a wealth of photographs, onboard pieces, details on layout, materials, fabrics, patterns and textures, plus business documents and marketing collateral, including menus and other ephemera. This experience was at the core of the design inspiration for Queen Anne."

Each stateroom category on Queen Anne has a distinct design direction and inspiration. The Britannia cabins comprise the majority of accommodations onboard and celebrate the deep blue of the ocean, glistening with flashes of gold to reflect the sunshine. The cabins feature mesmerizing three-dimensional paper cut deco frames celebrating deco patterns from Cunard's history. Bespoke wall coverings offer a print pattern which takes inspiration from the Cunard crest and laurel with still life photography of historical Cunard objects in a bold, colourful presentation.

The Princess Grill suites are enveloped in sumptuous Cunard red and gold tones and warm wooden furnishings. And the ship's premier category, the Queens Grill, has a bold art deco design using luxurious materials in deep shades of purple and wood intended for refined relaxation and entertainment.

The Grand and Master Suites are designed as luxe residences in subtle shades of green, purple, taupe and grey, framed with wood and marble highlights, intended to be a private enclave for entertaining friends on board. Each of the top six suites has been named after an iconic waterway that was important to Cunard throughout their history including Mersey, Solent, Boston, Hudson, Halifax and Clyde. Even the bathrooms will feature a black and white photo series documenting the construction of Queen Anne, created by world-renowned photographer Michael Mann.

The Grand Lobby is the focal point where the new Cunard deco design anchors itself and echoes throughout each space on the ship. Overall, the design of Queen Anne is an evolution from the rest of the fleet and will be an exciting, bolder contemporary interpretation of Cunard's design.

Cunard continues its rich heritage of honoring the names of each Queen Regnant over the last millennium: Mary, Victoria, Elizabeth and now, Queen Anne. Queen Anne heralded in a new era of culture and design emulating much that Cunard stands for today: a deep commitment to the arts and innovation with a sense of style and tradition that stands the test of time.

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Consultant, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com .

For travel agents interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSource or call Cunard toll free at 1-800-528-6273.

# # #

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic since 1840, celebrating an incredible 182 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East and Australia.





There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will be entering service in early 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service.

Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

Social Media

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cunard

Twitter: www.twitter.com/cunardline

YouTube: www.youtube.com/wearecunard

Instagram: www.instagram.com/cunardline

Media Assets

Cunard photography is available online at https://cunard.assetbank-server.com

Email: press@cunard.com

Password: Cunard1

For additional information about Cunard, contact:

Jackie Chase, Cunard, jchase@cunard.com , 310.926.7686,

Cindy Adams, MGA Media Group, cindy@mgamediagroup.com, 917.282.2464

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cunard-announces-growth-for-north-american-market-with-news-of-queen-anne-301533704.html

SOURCE Cunard Line