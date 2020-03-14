Cunard Announces Month-Long Pause in New North American Departures

VALENCIA, Calif., March 13, 2020 /CNW/ -- Cunard announced today that it is pausing new North American departures for a month-long period, effective Saturday, March 14 through Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Guests impacted directly are being contacted regarding their voyage and their options.

Throughout this COVID-19 situation that has now turned into a global pandemic, we have implemented enhanced levels of screening, monitoring and sanitation protocols to protect the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we serve. While Cunard has not had a diagnosed case linked to our operation, we realize this situation is dynamic and is larger than the cruise industry alone, and we will continue to do our part to support public officials to manage and contain this unprecedented public health challenge.

Cunard is the operator of luxury cruise ships Queen Mary 2®, Queen Victoria® and Queen Elizabeth®. Renowned for impeccable White Star Service, gourmet dining and world-class entertainment, all three Queens offer luxury accommodations in Britannia, Britannia Club, Princess Grill Suite and Queens Grill Suite staterooms. Cunard is the only line to offer regularly scheduled Transatlantic service between New York and London, and it continues to celebrate the freedom of travel on exciting World Voyage and Grand Voyage itineraries that visit Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Awarded '#1 Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line' by Travel + Leisure's 2018, 2017 and 2016 World's Best Awards and 'Best Service,' 'Best Onboard Enrichment' and 'Best World Cruise' by Porthole Cruise Magazine's 2018 Readers Choice Awards, Cunard is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines, a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the largest cruise vacation company in the world. Together Cunard, Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK) operate 102 ships visiting over 700 ports around the world and totaling 226,000 lower berths.

