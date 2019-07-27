Cunard Ships Queen Mary 2 and Queen Elizabeth Meet in Halifax for the First Time and Offer Spectacular Sailaway in Celebration of Fifth Annual Samuel Cunard Prize

The sister ships unite in founder Sir Samuel Cunard's birthplace

VALENCIA, Calif., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury cruise line Cunard's flagship liner Queen Mary 2 had a rare meeting with sister ship Queen Elizabeth and offered spectacular sailaway on July 26, 2019 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, birthplace of the company's founder Sir Samuel Cunard. The meeting was arranged in celebration of Zita Cobb and Sandra Greer, this year's recipients of the Samuel Cunard Prize for Vision, Courage and Creativity and The Innovative Spirit Award, respectively.

The Samuel Cunard Award for Vision, Courage and Creativity was inaugurated in 2015 to celebrate the company's 175th Anniversary in the ancestral home of its founder Sir Samuel Cunard. Created in partnership with the Canadian Maritime Heritage Foundation, the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic and Cunard, the award acknowledges an extraordinary individual who demonstrates the qualities exemplified by Samuel Cunard throughout his life. The Innovative SpiritAward was created to honor an individual who stands out as having a pioneering spirit similar to Sir Samuel Cunard.

From Halifax, Queen Mary 2 sails to New York, and then on to England with Cunard historian John G. Langley, Q.C., Director and Chairman of the Cunard Steamship Society aboard. Langley will be donating a significant portion of his Cunard collection to the Cunard Archives at the University of Liverpool after his voyage. Guests onboard Queen Mary 2's Transatlantic Crossing will have the opportunity to see select pieces from the collection and attend talks given by Langley.

Cunard

Cunard is the operator of luxury cruise ships Queen Mary 2®, Queen Victoria® and Queen Elizabeth®. Renowned for impeccable White Star Service, gourmet dining and world-class entertainment, all three Queens offer luxury accommodations in Britannia, Britannia Club, Princess Grill Suite and Queens Grill Suite staterooms. Cunard is the only line to offer regularly scheduled Transatlantic service between New York and London, and it continues to celebrate the freedom of travel on exciting World Voyage and Grand Voyage itineraries that visit Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Awarded '#1 Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line' by Travel + Leisure's 2018, 2017 and 2016 World's Best Awards and 'Best Service,' 'Best Onboard Enrichment' and 'Best World Cruise' by Porthole Cruise Magazine's 2018 Readers Choice Awards, Cunard is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines, a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the largest cruise vacation company in the world. Together Cunard, Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK) operate 102 ships visiting over 700 ports around the world and totaling 226,000 lower berths.

