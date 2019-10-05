CUPE education workers' talks continue

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Talks with representatives from the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and CUPE's Ontario School Board Council of Unions (OSBCU) are ongoing with the province and the Council of Trustees' Association.

The talks are aimed at ending the work-to-rule job action by 55,000 education workers, who are set to strike on Monday, October 7, if no deal can be reached before then.

The parties have agreed to a media blackout for the duration of negotiations in order to focus on reaching a settlement.

In Ontario, CUPE represents educational assistants, custodians, early childhood educators, office administrators, library workers, tradespeople, instructors, IT specialists, child and youth workers, psychologists, social workers, speech-language pathologists and many others.

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)