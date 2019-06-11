CUPE Swoops in to represent final group of WestJet flight attendants

OTTAWA, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) has been certified to represent flight attendants at Swoop, a fully owned subsidiary of WestJet.

CUPE has previously been certified by the Canadian Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) to represent flight attendants at Westjet mainline and Encore, Westjet's regional carrier.

With the addition of the 170 Swoop employees, CUPE now represents almost 4,000 WestJet Flight Attendants. All flight attendants of WestJet and its subsidiaries are now represented by CUPE.

"It is such a pleasure to welcome this last part of the WestJet organization into CUPE," said Mark Hancock, President of CUPE National. "We are honoured that Flight Attendants put their trust in us and we will work hard to keep that trust."

CUPE is Canada's largest union with 680,000 members including 15,000 flight attendants.

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)