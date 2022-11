Curaleaf Announces November Investor Community Conference and Event Participation

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that members of Curaleaf's executive management team will be participating in the following investor community conferences and events during November 2022.

MJBizCon – Marijuana Business Conference & Cannabis Expo

November 15 – 18, 2022

Curaleaf management will be hosting investor meetings.





CannaVest West Institutional Capital Forum

November 16 – 17, 2022

Boris Jordan , Executive Chairman of Curaleaf, will be participating in a keynote fireside chat titled "The State of Cannabis Investing Globally" with James Kirsch , Senior Managing Director of Investment Banking at Alliance Global Partners, on November 16 at 9:30 – 10 a.m. PT . Matt Darin , CEO of Curaleaf, will be participating in a panel titled "Investing in Multi-State Operators: A Look at Business Plans, Operating Models & Future Expansion Opportunities" on November 16 at 10:15 – 11 a.m. PT . Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor meetings.

For more information regarding upcoming Curaleaf financial community conference and event participation as well as details to access the webcasts please visit Curaleaf's IR website at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, and Grassroots provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 21 states with 142 dispensaries, 26 cultivation sites, and employs over 6,000 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

