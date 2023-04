Curaleaf Faces a Potentially Decisive Year. Will Big States Make a Difference?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The enormous promise of the legal cannabis industry is still matched by political and regulatory uncertainty due to the ongoing federal ban and patchwork of state laws. This precarious situation is illustrated by recent developments at Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF), which is recording net losses despite revenue growth.The company postponed announcing its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results in late March due to a major accounting change from international financial reporting standards (IFRS) to the generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) used in the United States. As of Wednesday, April 19, the company still had not released those results.Continue reading