14.12.2023 16:46:00

Curaleaf Holdings Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Boris Jordan, Executive Chairman, Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company") and his team joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the Company's listing on Toronto Stock Exchange.

Curaleaf is the leading international provider of cannabis consumer products with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing, and celebrating the power of the plant. As the largest cannabis operator known for quality and reliability, the Company, and its suite of brands, including Grassroots, Select, and Curaleaf, offer consumers a best-in-class retail experience, diverse product selection, and broad accessibility across medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf brands are sold in 17 states in the U.S. through 147 dispensaries and over 900 wholesale partner doors. In addition, Curaleaf is the largest vertically integrated company in Europe.

