Curaleaf Relocates Deerfield, IL Dispensary and Opens Doors to Adult-Use Customers

The Company's new location features a convenient curbside pickup option for medical patients only

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that it has relocated its Deerfield dispensary to 677 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield, IL 60015, and expanded the location's operations to serve adult-use customers.

Curaleaf Deerfield is dedicated to providing premium quality products for adult-use customers while continuing to serve patients enrolled in the Illinois medical program. The new location has implemented additional measures to prioritize licensed medical patients including a secure online ordering system and a curbside pickup option for medical patients only.

The dispensary celebrates its soft opening today, and will follow with an official grand opening event on Thursday, October 20, commencing with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9:50 a.m. and featuring festivities throughout the day including limited-time discounts and swag giveaways.

"As we expand access to high quality cannabis products and service, we're excited to open the doors to adult-use customers at our new location in Deerfield," said Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf. "Curaleaf remains committed to Illinois state medical patients, as demonstrated by our convenient curbside pickup option which enables our team to provide a streamlined cannabis retail experience exclusively for medical patients."

For more information regarding Curaleaf's dispensary opening in Illinois, along with product offerings and hours of operation, please visit https://curaleaf.com/dispensary/illinois .

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, and Grassroots provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 21 states with 144 dispensaries, 29 cultivation sites, and employs over 6,000 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

