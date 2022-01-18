18.01.2022 14:00:00

Curaleaf to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2021 Financial and Operational Results

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 after market close on March 7, 2022.

Management will host a conference call and audio webcast that evening at 5:00 p.m. ET consisting of prepared remarks followed by a question and answer session related to the Company's operational and financial highlights.

Event:

Curaleaf Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Date:

Monday, March 7, 2022

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET

Live Call:

+1-888-317-6003 (U.S.), +1-866-284-3684 (Canada) or +1-412-317-6061 (International)

Passcode:

1618049

Webcast:

https://ir.curaleaf.com/events



For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until March 14, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (U.S.), +1-855-669-9658 (Canada) or +1-412-317-0088 (International) and entering replay pin number: 4919700.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 117 dispensaries, 25 cultivation sites, and employs over 5,200 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

Curaleaf IR Twitter Account:https://twitter.com/Curaleaf_IR    
Investor Toolkit:https://ir.curaleaf.com/investor-toolkit
Investor Relations Website:https://ir.curaleaf.com/

Investor Contact: 
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. 
Carlos Madrazo, SVP Head of IR & Capital Markets
IR@curaleaf.com

Media Contact: 
Tracy Brady, VP Corporate Communications
media@curaleaf.com 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curaleaf-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-end-2021-financial-and-operational-results-301462529.html

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Curaleafmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Curaleafmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Curaleaf 8,18 -0,86% Curaleaf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen vor festerem Start -- ATX klar Minus -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
An der Wall Street werden am Donnerstag vorbörslich Gewinne beobachtet. Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am Donnerstag Verluste. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendiert derweil seitwärts. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten dominierten am Donnerstag die positiven Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen