Aurora Aktie
WKN DE: AURO11 / ISIN: DE0000AURO11
|
16.08.2026 06:30:00
Curaleaf Wants to Buy Aurora Cannabis for $272 Million. Is Canopy Growth the Next Marijuana Takeover Target?
Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF) just made one thing clear: Consolidation is back on the cannabis industry's agenda. The U.S. cannabis giant recently launched an unsolicited $272 million bid to acquire Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB), offering $4 per share, a roughly 45% premium to Aurora's 30-day volume-weighted average price. Curaleaf believes the combined company could generate approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, $350 million in adjusted EBITDA, and at least $40 million in annual cost synergies. It's not a bad move, to be sure. But this does beg the question: Could Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) also become an acquisition target? It's certainly possible, but there are reasons to be cautious.Unlike Aurora, which has spent the past several years rebuilding its business around international medical cannabis, Canopy is still in the middle of its own turnaround. The company has reduced debt, exited noncore businesses, and shifted its focus toward higher-margin medical cannabis while maintaining strategic exposure to the U.S. market through Canopy USA. It also strengthened its balance sheet earlier this year through a recapitalization that significantly reduced debt.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aurora
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Aurora
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- US-Börsen zur Schlussglocke in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. An der Wall Street ging es etwas runter. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.