Curaleaf's Hostile Takeover Attempt of Aurora Cannabis Is Hitting Turbulence. Here's What Investors Should Watch.

Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF) went public with an offer to buy marijuana competitor Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) in early Aug. 2026. Curaleaf stated that Aurora wasn't being responsive to private attempts to work out a deal. Aurora refuted those claims, and at this point, the relationship has only gone downhill. That's how hostile takeovers sometimes go. Here's what investors should watch as this one gets increasingly ugly.

According to Aurora Cannabis, it was responding to private acquisition discussions initiated by Curaleaf, stating that "Aurora's lead independent director did correspond with Curaleaf's CEO, including as recently as July 24, 2026, noting that Aurora was focused on continuing to execute on its business plan over the short to medium term, and did not discourage an ongoing dialogue between the parties going forward." That's basically a polite brush-off, which is likely why Curaleaf decided to go public with its offer to buy its marijuana competitor.

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