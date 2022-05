Curaleaf's Q1 Results: Is the CEO Shift a Reason to Buy the Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A big change is afoot at multi-state operator (MSO) Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF). In addition to reporting its first-quarter results Monday afternoon, the company also announced a leadership transition. Let's explore how it did in the quarter and, more importantly, whether the new executive appointment might give the shares a boost.For the period, Curaleaf's total revenue came in just slightly over $313 million. While that was 20% higher year over year, it was 2% below the fourth quarter of 2021. The company's net loss was nearly $20 million ($0.03 per share) -- deeper than the year-ago shortfall of $14.8 million, but a vast improvement over the $27.5 million the marijuana company lost in the preceding quarter. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading