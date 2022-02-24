Curbio Announces Darren Stewart as Chief Technology Officer

POTOMAC, Md., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, the leading pay-at-closing home improvement service for real estate agents and their clients, today announced the appointment of Darren Stewart as its Chief Technology Officer. Stewart joins Curbio with more than 25 years of experience in the tech and SaaS industries, most recently serving as the Chief Operating Officer of Transformania, a Maryland-based startup focused on data cleansing and enrichment.

Prior to his role at Transformania, Stewart was the CEO of social media monitoring and engagement platform Tracx, where he led strategy, operations and product development. Before Tracx, he was VP of Global Services at Vocus, a public relations and marketing software provider. At Vocus, Stewart served as the first product design executive, where he supported the organization's revenue growth from $4M to $180M and helped to facilitate the rapid expansion of the Global Services Team from 10 employees to over 500 employees worldwide.

"I am pleased to welcome Darren to Curbio's executive team. He has extensive experience leading the entire research and development product functions at multiple companies with great success. Investing in our technology is a top priority for Curbio as we look to continue modernizing home improvement to help agents and homeowners, and I believe that Darren is the perfect candidate to lead this effort," said Rick Rudman, CEO of Curbio.

In his new role at Curbio, Stewart will lead all product roadmap and development, helping to optimize Curbio's proprietary technology to continue transforming home improvement for real estate. Curbio's product provides insights which allow the company to achieve its mission of getting every listing market-ready and sold fast, with no payment due until closing. With the help of Curbio's technology, projects are completed 50% faster, spend 50% fewer days on the market and sell for an average list price that is 20% higher post-renovation.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the Curbio team, a world-class group of professionals who are dedicated to modernizing an industry that has previously lacked innovation," said Stewart. "Curbio already has a fantastic solution that makes pre-listing home improvements stress-free for real estate agents and their clients. I look forward to helping make the solution even better, so that we can serve more realtors and homeowners across the country."

Curbio is the nation's leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution for real estate agents and their clients. Founded in 2017, the company has set out to transform the process of getting homes move-in ready with its streamlined approach to home improvement. Powered by technology, Curbio has created a one-stop solution for pre-listing home improvements, handling the entire process from start to finish. Curbio is a completely turnkey solution, taking care of all sourcing, project management and communication, and acting as the licensed, insured general contractor on all projects. Curbio makes home improvement accessible and stress-free so that every real estate agent and contractor can grow their business, and every seller can unlock the value in their home. Trusted by thousands of realtors and more than 800 brokerages nationwide, Curbio gets every listing on the market faster and sold for top dollar.

