Curbio Announces Expansion into Cincinnati, Providing Home Sellers with the Ultimate Fix-Now Pay-Later Home Improvement Solution

The pre-listing home improvement solution helps Cincinnati real estate agents and their clients sell their homes quickly and for top dollar amid competitive housing market

CINCINNATI, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution for the real estate industry, today announces its expansion into the Cincinnati market.

Curbio focuses on improvements that generate the highest ROI for home sellers and completes projects 50% faster than the average general contractor, transforming the way homeowners get their homes ready to sell. Homeowners can work with their realtor to use Curbio for any pre-listing home improvement project, so that they can sell their homes for top dollar without spending weeks doing DIY projects or hours on the phone lining up contractors.

How it works

Realtors and their listing clients simply tell Curbio about the projects they need to have done in the home. From there, Curbio gives a same day estimate and creates a virtual home walk-through to finalize project details. Homeowners then sign a contract with zero payment due until closing, and zero interest, fees or premiums. Curbio takes care of all sourcing, project management and communication, and serves as the licensed, insured general contractor on all projects.

Curbio will complete any work that is needed to get a home move-in ready, no matter the size or cost, including:

Flooring installation

Electrical work

Plumbing work

Interior and exterior painting

Landscaping

Roofing

Fencing

Pool maintenance

Pest control

Fireplace refresh

Junk removal

Drywall repair

Staging

Deep cleaning and decluttering

Mold remediation

The increasingly competitive real estate market

According to recent data from Redfin, in October 2022, Cincinnati home prices were up 8% compared to last year as the housing market remains competitive. Additionally, 594 homes sold in October this year, down from 797 last year as the real estate buying frenzy continues to fade.

"In an increasingly competitive housing market, sellers need to find ways to differentiate their homes if they want to sell quickly," said Olivia Mariani, Chief Marketing Officer at Curbio. "Buyers are willing to pay more for a home that is move-in ready. Our experts at Curbio can help agents and their clients determine the projects that will get them the best ROI for their home, whether it be a fresh coat of paint, new flooring or an updated kitchen."

This is the eighth market expansion for Curbio this year. The company now serves 32 markets across the United States.

Realtors who want to get an estimate can visit Curbio here.

To learn more about Curbio, visit www.curbio.com.

About Curbio

Curbio is on a mission to get every listing market-ready and sold fast, with zero payment due until closing. Founded in 2017, it has become the only pre-listing home improvement solution on the market that saves real estate agents, brokerages, and their listing clients time, reduces their stress, and enables them to unlock the true value of their listings with ease. Using technology to power their solution, Curbio simplifies the process of getting any home ready for market, allowing them to sell faster and for top dollar, with all payment deferred until the home sells. Curbio is a trusted pre-listing home improvement partner to thousands of realtors and leading brokerages nationwide, including eXp realty, RE/MAX, Long & Foster, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, and many more.

