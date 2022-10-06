Curbio Recognized for Exemplary Workplace Environment with Three Comparably Awards

POTOMAC, Md., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading fix now, pay when you sell home improvement solution for real estate agents, brokers and their listing clients, today announced recognition from workplace culture site Comparably for its exemplary workplace environment. Curbio was selected out of 70,000 companies in three of this quarter's categories including Happiest Employees, Best Company Compensation and Best Company Perks & Benefits.

Comparably awards are based on anonymous employee feedback submitted to Comparably.com within a 12-month period. Rankings were determined based on a combination of factors that contribute to employee happiness at work, including a positive work environment, satisfaction with total compensation package, satisfaction with perks and benefits, and pride in company.

"It makes me incredibly proud to see Curbio being recognized by Comparably, because these rankings are based entirely on employee feedback. Curbio has always been an employee-first company. Our employees are passionate and excited by their job and Curbio's mission, and we really value and care for our employees," said Rick Rudman, CEO of Curbio. "Knowing that our employees are feeling happy at work, and satisfied with their compensation and benefits packages, means everything to Curbio's leadership team."

This is far from the first time that Curbio has been recognized for its exemplary company culture. The company has been certified as a Great Place to Work®, was named a best place to work in Washington, D.C. by Comparably, a Next Gen 100 workplace by RippleMatch and a Top 5000 fastest-growing company in America by Inc. Magazine. Curbio CEO Rick Rudman was named a Best CEO by Comparably, and a Real Estate Newsmaker by RISMedia. Curbio has also been continuously recognized for its success as a tech-powered home improvement solution, receiving nods in HousingWire, Qualified Remodeler and Best in Biz, to name a few.

About Curbio

Curbio was founded in 2017 to transform the multi-billion-dollar home improvement industry and has quickly become the nation's leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution. The company partners exclusively with real estate agents and their clients to get any home ready for the market, allowing it to sell faster and for top dollar. Using technology to power their service, Curbio completes pre-listing home improvement projects of any size quickly and without hassle, from start to finish, with zero payment due until the home sells. Curbio is trusted by thousands of realtors and brokerages nationwide, and has been continuously recognized for its exemplary solution, receiving nods in HousingWire, Qualified Remodeler and Comparably, to name a few.

