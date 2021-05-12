CURE Media Group Opens Nominations for 2021 Lung Cancer Heroes® Awards Program

CRANBURY, N.J., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CURE Media Group the industry-leading multimedia platform devoted to cancer updates and research that reaches over 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers, is excited to announce that nominations are now being accepted for the second annual 2021 Lung Cancer Heroes® awards program, until Wednesday, June 30.

Nominations are now open for the 2021 Lung Cancer Heroes® award until Wednesday, June 30.

"It is such an honor to work along with partners like Takeda and our advocacy groups to end the stigma and empower anyone who has been impacted by lung cancer," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of CURE Media Group. "Together as one community, our second annual Lung Cancer Heroes™ awards program will continue to raise awareness, and most importantly acknowledge and celebrate the remarkable individuals contributing to advancing research and improve lung cancer patient outcomes."

Nominations can be submitted online by colleagues, advocates, patients, friends and family of the remarkable individuals from across the globe who have significantly impacted the lung cancer community. Three winners will be named Lung Cancer Heroes™ and awarded for their heroic contributions in the field of lung cancer or the lives of people with the disease.

"Collaborations between industry and the advocacy community are critical to advancing cutting-edge science and outsmarting cancer so that more patients can benefit from – and have access to – life-transforming medicines," said Dion Warren, vice president, head, U.S. oncology business unit, Takeda Oncology. "We are honored to support CURE on this important initiative to increase awareness and end the stigma around lung cancer and recognize individuals who are making a difference in the lives of the more than 2 million people affected by this disease."

The 2021 Lung Cancer Heroes® virtual celebration will be held this fall.

This event is sponsored by Takeda and in partnership with The American Lung Association, GO 2 Foundation for Lung Cancer, LUNGevity, Lung Cancer Foundation of America, and Lung Cancer Research Foundation.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry-leading website, CUREtoday.com ; innovative video programs, such as CURE Connections®; a series of widely attended live events; CURE® magazine, which reaches more than 1 million readers; and the dynamic website for oncology nurses, OncNursingNews.com , and its companion publication, Oncology Nursing News®. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences ™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

