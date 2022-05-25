CurePSP Elects Senior Healthcare Executive as Its Board Chair

Andy Maus will apply his personal and professional experience to advancing the foundation's mission.

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CurePSP, the leading research and advocacy nonprofit organization for PSP, CBD, and MSA, has elected Andy Maus as the next chair of the nonprofit's board of directors.

Maus succeeds William R. (Bill) McFarland, who has served as board chair since 2015. He will assume the office on July 1 and will work closely with CurePSP's executive director and chief science officer, Kristophe Diaz, PhD, to advance CurePSP's mission and strategic objectives. McFarland will remain as a member of the board.

Maus, 44, is senior vice president human resources at Compass Group's Compass One Healthcare, an organization that serves more than 2,400 hospitals and integrated healthcare systems in 48 states. His connection with prime of life brain diseases is a personal one, with close family members who suffered from progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), one of the three diseases for which CurePSP provides care, awareness, and research support. He has served on the board since 2019, in addition to the executive, personnel, finance, and strategic planning committees.

In accepting the appointment, Maus said, "I look forward to building on Bill's success in growing the organization's financial resources; allowing expansion of our commitment and mission to provide compassionate care and support to patients and families; increasing awareness around this group of difficult-to-diagnose and fatal brain diseases; and funding critical research. I'm committed to cultivating partnerships in the nonprofit and for-profit sectors where we can bring the voice of those diagnosed and their families and to jointly support core areas of our mission."

Under McFarland's leadership, CurePSP moved headquarters from Maryland to New York City, professionalized operations, built significant financial reserves, expanded the Centers of Care program to 28 leading institutions in the U.S. and Canada, increased seed funding for innovative research through the Venture Grants program, and recruited a new chief executive with a background in science and nonprofit leadership. CurePSP also expanded its national outreach through its support group network for patients and families, and extended funding for grants to families for professional in-home care.

"We are fortunate to have an executive of Andy's stature assume this responsibility," McFarland commented. "I'm confident he will build on the success we have already achieved and lead us into the future as an even more effective and relevant organization in the fight against neurodegeneration, one of the greatest healthcare challenges of the 21st century."

CurePSP is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit research and advocacy organization and the leading source of information and support for patients and their families, other caregivers, scientists, and healthcare professionals on progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), corticobasal degeneration (CBD), and multiple system atrophy (MSA). These three prime of life neurodegenerative diseases often strike during a person's most productive and rewarding years. Since it was founded in 1990, CurePSP has funded more than 220 research studies and provided thousands of hours of support to those living with these challenging disorders. Currently, there is no treatment or cure for these diseases, which affect more than 100,000 people in the U.S. alone. CurePSP is based in New York City. Please visit www.curepsp.org for more information.

