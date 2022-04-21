21.04.2022 15:00:53

CureVac, GSK's Bivalent MRNA Vaccine Candidate Highly Effective Against COVID-19 Variants

(RTTNews) - German biopharmaceutical company CureVac N.V. (CVAC) announced Thursday preclinical data demonstrating immune responses and protective efficacy of a bivalent second-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CV2CoV, jointly developed with GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK). The vaccine candidate combines two mRNAs encoding for the Beta and the Delta variant.

The preclinical study, conducted in collaboration with the Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut, Germany, assessed the bivalent candidate in comparison to the corresponding monovalent candidates targeting either variant in a mouse model.

Despite containing only half the dose per variant-mRNA, the combined Beta/Delta candidate elicited neutralizing antibody titers fully comparable to the monovalent candidates of the respective variant.

During exposure of the vaccinated animals to either the Beta or the Delta variant, the bivalent mRNA vaccine significantly reduced the viral load in the animals. High neutralizing antibody titers were accompanied by robust T cell responses.

Notably, the bivalent Beta /Delta vaccine candidate induced two-fold higher virus neutralizing antibody titers against the Omicron variant than against the Delta variant in a rat model.

This finding provides evidence for a potentially increased breadth of immune responses of the bivalent approach against emerging variants.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) (ADRS) mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) (ADRS) mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CureVac 15,00 -4,15% CureVac
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) (ADRS) 41,80 -0,48% GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) (ADRS)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krieg und Zinssorgen im Blick der Anleger: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- US-Börsen schlussendlich in Rot -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Freitag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex stand ebenfalls unter Druck. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende schwächer. Die Börsen Asiens tendierten in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen