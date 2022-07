CureVac Sues BioNTech In Germany Seeking Fair Compensation For Patent Infringement

(RTTNews) - CureVac N.V. (CVAC) has filed a patent infringement lawsuit in Germany against BioNTech to assert the company's intellectual property rights which contributed to COVID-19 vaccine development. The company said the CureVac intellectual property portfolio protects multiple inventions that are considered essential to the design and development of BioNTech's SARS CoV-2 mRNA vaccine, among others.

CureVac believes its intellectual property rights need to be acknowledged and respected in the form of a fair compensation to reinvest into the further advancement of mRNA technology.