25.05.2022 21:00:00
Curio Announces Appointment of Melanie White as Director of Communications
The Second Nuclear Era™ is here as Curio aims to Close the Cycle™ of nuclear waste
WASHINGTON, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curio, a nuclear innovation and technology development company, today announced that Melanie White has been appointed director of communications. White will lead the development, advancement, and execution of the company's communications strategy.
White has over 20 years' experience working to develop and implement effective public relations and strategic communications surrounding nuclear energy. Her time at the Nuclear Energy Institute saw her advocating for traditional nuclear power plants, segueing into her work on advanced nuclear reactors at X-energy. White also served as a communications consultant to Rep. Tulsi Gabbard's presidential campaign - TULSI 2020.
"I am grateful for the opportunity to advance Curio's forward-thinking vision for nuclear waste recycling," White said. "My work in nuclear energy has shown me the need for a holistic vision for nuclear, a space where Curio is leading the way."
"Melanie has established herself as a communicator with a deep understanding of nuclear energy," said Curio Chief Executive Officer Ed McGinnis. "We look forward to Melanie leading our communications efforts to advance our company's dedication to solving the most pressing hurdles facing nuclear power."
Curio's mission is to develop nuclear technologies for the purpose of meeting our climate change priorities, re-establishing U.S. global nuclear energy leadership, and ensuring U.S. energy security.
