|
11.02.2022 15:00:00
CURIO™ Assembles an All-Star Advisory Board
WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curio is proud to announce the assembly of its initial Advisory Board. With a robust and deep level of expertise and unparalleled know-how in the nuclear sector, Curio is positioning itself to be a leader in the Spent Nuclear Fuel recycling space. The Advisory Board includes:
Joe Grimes, former Executive Vice President of Generation at the Tennessee Valley Authority;
Shane Johnson, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Science and Technology innovation at the Department of Energy, Office of Nuclear Energy;
Dr. Larry Miller, Professor Emeritus of Nuclear Engineering at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, with decades of experience in nuclear fuel cycle research;
Jonathan Destler, serial entrepreneur, serves as the CEO of Opti Harvest($OPHV), a transformative Agritech company and seed investor in Loop Industries ($LOOP) -- a disruptive recycling company;
Dr. Al Burkart, former Deputy Director of the Office of Nuclear Energy, Safety, and Security at the U.S. Department of State;
Alan Brownstein, former Chief Operating Officer of the DOE Yucca Mountain repository project;
Dr. Allen Sessoms, a physicist, diplomat, and academic administrator and former Director of the Office of Nuclear Technology and Safeguards at the U.S. Department of State;
Amy Roma, Esq., Global Energy Practice Leader at Hogan Lovells U.S. LLP, and recognized as one of the Top 10 most innovative lawyers in North America; and
For more information visit www.CurioLegacy.com
CONTACT: Curio Press
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curio-assembles-an-all-star-advisory-board-301480190.html
SOURCE Curio
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Sitzung verlustreich -- Wall Street und NASDAQ mit starken Abschlägen -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Märkte in Fernost gehen mit Abgaben ins Wochenende
Am heimischen ging es am Freitag wieder bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls schwächer. Vor dem Wochenende trennten sich die Börsianer in den USA vermehrt von ihren Investments. Die Märkte in Asien tendierten zum Wochenschluss leichter - Tokio im Feiertag.