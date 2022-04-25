|
25.04.2022 16:00:00
Curiosity Stream Tanked my Portfolio -- Here's Why It's Still a Buy
I purchased shares in Curiosity Stream (NASDAQ: CURI) last year for around $14 each. Now the stock is worth $2.40 per share -- a decline of almost 83%. But despite the carnage, Curiosity Stream's buy thesis remains intact, and the company could be poised for long-term recovery. Let's explore some reasons investors shouldn't give up. Different types of stocks can fall in and out of fashion. And in recent months, technology-related growth stocks (shares in companies that increase revenue and earnings faster than average) seem to be getting the short end of the stick. Investors are worried about macroeconomic challenges like rising interest rates, which could make it harder for these rapidly expanding businesses to raise the capital they need to expand. But that doesn't mean all growth stocks are bad. And fairly valued companies could be getting caught up in the sell-off, giving investors an opportunity to bet on quality companies for cheap. Curiosity Stream may fall into this category. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!