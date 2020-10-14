Curis Announces Abstract for CI-8993 Accepted for Presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that a Trial in Progress abstract for CI-8993, a first-in-class monoclonal anti-VISTA antibody, has been accepted for poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting, which will be held virtually from November 9-14, 2020.

Details of the poster session are as follows:

Title: Phase 1 Study of CI-8993 anti-VISTA antibody in patients with advanced solid tumor malignancies

Phase 1 Study of CI-8993 anti-VISTA antibody in patients with advanced solid tumor malignancies Author: Melissa L. Johnson , MD, Sarah Cannon Research Institute

, MD, Date & Time: Wednesday, November 11 th , 2020 – Saturday, November 14 th , 2020 from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm ET

, 2020 – , 2020 from – Abstract ID: 743

Additional meeting information can be found on the SITC website at www.sitcancer.org. The poster presentation will also be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.curis.com

About Curis, Inc.

Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. In 2015, Curis entered into a collaboration with Aurigene in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. As part of this collaboration, Curis has exclusive licenses to oral small molecule antagonists of immune checkpoints including, the VISTA/PDL1 antagonist CA-170, and the TIM3/PDL1 antagonist CA-327, as well as the IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, CA-4948. CA-4948 is currently undergoing testing in a Phase 1 trial in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and in a Phase 1 trial in patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes. In addition, Curis is engaged in a collaboration with ImmuNext for development of CI-8993, a monoclonal anti-VISTA antibody, which is currently undergoing testing in a Phase 1a/1b trial in patients with solid tumors. Curis is also party to a collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under which Genentech and Roche are commercializing Erivedge® for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma. For more information, visit Curis' website at www.curis.com.

