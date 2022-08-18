|
18.08.2022 14:10:52
Curis: FDA Lifts Partial Clinical Hold On TakeAim Lymphoma Study
(RTTNews) - Curis, Inc. (CRIS) announced the FDA has lifted the partial clinical hold on the TakeAim Lymphoma phase 1/2 study of emavusertib after reviewing the data package submitted by the company. As a result, the company updated its timeline for clinical data release to reflect the availability of updated preliminary data from this study in 2023. Also, the company is proactively discussing the clinical plans for emavusertib, including alignment on optimal dose and development path, with DHM2 for the TakeAim Lymphoma study.
"We are working with our clinical sites to quickly resume enrollment of new patients in this study in the third quarter," said James Dentzer, CEO.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Curis Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
05.08.22
|Curis (CRIS) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
03.08.22
|Ausblick: Curis öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
06.05.22
|Curis (CRIS) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
04.05.22
|Ausblick: Curis legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
05.04.22
|Curis downgraded to market perform from outperform at Raymond James (MarketWatch)