Curis Inc Q4 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Curis Inc (CRIS) released Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$13.62 million, or -$0.15 per share. This compares with -$7.52 million, or -$0.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $3.13 million from $3.02 million last year.

Curis Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$13.62 Mln. vs. -$7.52 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.15 vs. -$0.11 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.13 -Revenue (Q4): $3.13 Mln vs. $3.02 Mln last year.