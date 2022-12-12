12.12.2022 17:46:11

Curis Reports Positive Updated Data From Ongoing Phase 1a Study Of Emavusertib

(RTTNews) - Curis, Inc. (CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, Monday announced positive updated clinical data from the ongoing open label Phase 1a dose escalation study of emavusertib (CA-4948), a novel, small molecule IRAK-4 inhibitor, as a monotherapy in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high risk myelodysplastic syndromes (hrMDS) in both targeted and non-targeted populations.

Patients in a targeted population are those with disease harboring U2AF1, SF3B1 or FLT3 mutations.

The company also announced positive initial data of emavusertib in combination with venetoclax in patients with AML or hrMDS that enrolled in the combination phase (Phase 1b) of the TakeAim Leukemia study prior to the partial clinical hold placed in April 2022.

"We have nearly doubled the size of the targeted patient data set, and continue to see consistent and deep anticancer activity, including additional objective responses. We believe these data suggest a favorable anti-cancer activity compared to therapies currently available for these patients. We are also encouraged by the initial combination data," said James Dentzer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Curis.

