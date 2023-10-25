Curium and PIUR IMAGING Announce Thyroid Imaging Partnership in Germany to Enable Tomographic 3D Ultrasound Solutions

BERLIN, Oct. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curium, a world leader in nuclear medicine, and PIUR IMAGING, a European medical device company at the forefront of pioneering tomographic 3D ultrasound solutions, announced today a strategic partnership to advance thyroid diagnostics in Germany.



Under the terms of the partnership agreement, PIUR IMAGING will provide and continuously develop the hardware and software solution, with Curium responsible for the exclusive distribution of the product in nuclear medicine in Germany.

Ciril Faia, CEO SPECT Europe at Curium, commented: "The partnership announced today with PIUR IMAGING in Germany represents an exciting leap forward in medical imaging, with the potential to impact cancer patient care and treatment outcomes. As we focus on redefining the experience of cancer through our trusted legacy in nuclear medicine, this partnership builds on Curium’s expertise, capacity, and global track record in the development and delivery of diagnostic and therapeutic solutions by leveraging PIUR’s ‘tUS Infinity’ AI-driven imaging.”

The PIUR tUS Infinity, offered by PIUR IMAGING, seamlessly turns standard ultrasound systems into tomographic 3D imaging devices. This solution provides healthcare professionals with full volume acquisitions and 3D analysis of the thyroid organ and potential nodules. Powered by AI-driven software for proposal of nodule classification based on ACR-TIRADS criteria and equipped with comprehensive documentation capabilities of diagnostic results, the PIUR tUS Infinity not only streamlines workflow efficiency but also enhances transparency and reproducibility, taking thyroid diagnostics to the next level.

Robert Bauer, Chief Technology Officer at PIUR IMAGING, commented, "Our collaboration with Curium is a significant milestone for PIUR and our growth in Germany. Leveraging Curium’s extensive network and our innovative tomographic 3D solution, we are poised to redefine thyroid imaging in Germany and beyond."

For more information about PIUR IMAGING and its tomographic 3D ultrasound imaging solutions, please visit https://piurimaging.com/.

About Curium

Curium is a world leader in nuclear medicine. We develop, manufacture, and distribute world-class radiopharmaceutical products to help patients around the globe. Our proven heritage combined with a pioneering approach are the hallmarks to deliver innovation, excellence, and unparalleled service.

With manufacturing facilities across Europe and the United States, Curium delivers SPECT, PET and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical solutions for life-threatening diseases to over 14 million patients annually. The name ‘Curium’ honors the legacy of pioneering radioactive materials researchers Marie and Pierre Curie, after whom the radioactive element curium was named and emphasizes our focus on nuclear medicine. To learn more, visit www.curiumpharma.com

For more information:

Ross Bethell

VP, Head of Global Communications

communications@curiumpharma.com

About PIUR IMAGING

PIUR IMAGING is a Europe-based medical device company focused on enhancing healthcare diagnostics. Leveraging the power of AI, we specialize in tomographic 3D ultrasound imaging solutions, seamlessly integrated with existing ultrasound devices. Our advanced 3D imaging technology enables comprehensive volume measurements of entire organs and structures, significantly improving documentation, transparency, and objectivity in ultrasound examinations. With precise AI-assisted analysis and reporting, our software ensures greater reproducibility and workflow efficiency. From the diagnosis to the monitoring of thyroid nodules and various anomalies, we empower medical professionals to improve their diagnostic workflow as well as pre- and post-treatment care. For further information, visit: https://piurimaging.com/

For more information:

PIUR IMAGING

Stacey Hong

Marketing Manager

hong@piurimaging.com

+43 – 676 – 373 59 36