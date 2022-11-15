CURO Appoints Doug Clark As CEO, Succeeding Don Gayhardt

(RTTNews) - CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO), an omni-channel consumer finance company, announced Tuesday that Doug Clark has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective today.

He succeeds Don Gayhardt, who has decided to leave the company to pursue other opportunities.

Clark most recently served as President of CURO's North American direct lending business. He was previously Chief Executive Officer of Heights Finance before it was acquired by CURO in December 2021.

Prior to joining Heights Finance, Clark served as President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Axcess Financial, a consumer lending business.

Chris Masto, CURO's Chairman, said, "Over the past several years, CURO has undergone a complete strategic repositioning, including the sale of our legacy U.S. direct lending business and a shift toward longer term, higher balance and lower rate credit products through multiple acquisitions... As we focus on the continued integration of our brands and execution of our business plan, we are pleased Doug will be leading our talented team through CURO's next phase of growth."