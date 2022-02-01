CURO to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) ("CURO”), a tech-enabled, omni-channel consumer finance company serving a full spectrum of non-prime and prime consumers in the U.S. and Canada, announced today that its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results will be released after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

CURO will host a conference call the following morning to discuss the results at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the CURO Investors website at http://ir.curo.com/, along with CURO’s earnings press release, supplemental financial information and presentation slides.

You may access the call at 1-833-953-2430 (1-412-317-5759 for international callers). Please ask to join the CURO Group Holdings call. A replay of the conference call will be available until February 16, 2022, at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the CURO Investors website for 90 days. You may access the conference call replay at 1-877-344-7529 (1-412-317-0088 for international callers). The replay access code is 5345798.

ABOUT CURO

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) is a full-spectrum consumer credit provider across the U.S. and Canada. The Company was founded in 1997 by three childhood friends in Kansas to meet the growing consumer need for short-term loans. Today, CURO operates a robust, omni-channel platform providing comprehensive credit solutions to help customers achieve their financial goals. CURO’s decades of experience with alternative data power the underwriting and scoring engine, mitigating risk across the full spectrum of credit products. CURO operates under a number of brands including Speedy Cash®, Rapid Cash®, Cash Money®, LendDirect®, Flexiti®, Avío Credit®, Opt+®, Revolve Finance®, Heights Finance, Southern Finance, Covington Credit, Quick Credit and First Phase. Our diversified product channels allow us to meet the changing needs and preferences of our customers.

(CURO-NWS)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201006180/en/