Curogram Selected as Top 4 Finalist in Publicis Health Media's Disruption Garage Competition

LOS ANGELES, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curogram, the leading patient-centric universal health messaging platform, today announced it has been selected as a top 4 finalist in Publicis Health Media's nationwide Disruption Garage competition. As part of the inaugural PHM HealthFront, a live-panel review will gather health industry entrepreneurs together to share their next big ideas, competing for an awards package that will help bring the winning project to life. According to PHM, HealthFront will be a two-day event that brings together inspiring human stories with original content, partnerships and technologies to transform how companies—PHM's clients—identify and deliver solutions.

"We are beyond excited and honored to be selected for this opportunity to share our story and technology with such an esteemed group of industry leaders," said Shayan Nafisi, Co-Founder of Curogram.

The company will present live on stage at HealthFront in front the "Lion's Den" panel of Judges – including Dr. Oz, cardiac surgeon and host of "The Dr. Oz Show;" Martha Stewart, entrepreneur, businesswoman and founder of the Martha Stewart Center for Living at Mount Sinai; Ryan Olohan, managing director of healthcare, Google; Natalie Schneider, vice president, digital health, Samsung; and an audience of more than 400 leading health, lifestyle and tech companies.

With its Disruption Garage competition, Publicis Health Media initiated a nationwide search for the most disruptive and future facing ideas in health, with the ambition to help accelerate innovative products, technology or service solutions that solve some of the world's most pressing health challenges. Curogram's disruptive approach to patient communication turns traditional healthcare software on its head by putting the patient at the center of the communication model, instead of the doctor. As a finalist in the competition, Curogram will have the opportunity to compete live on stage July 16th at the PHM HealthFront for a prize valued at more than $1 million in goods and services from event sponsors and partners, as well as from Publicis Groupe through the Power of One.

To learn more about Curogram, visit https://curogram.com/.

About Curogram

Curogram is a leading provider of HIPAA compliant texting that helps optimize the front desk of medical offices with smart reminders, 2-way texting, and reputation management. Curogram also features a unique patient-centric mobile patient portal and an "all-in-one" universal messaging platform for medical offices that syncs with any EMR in less than 30 min.

About Publicis Health

Publicis Health is the world's premier health-oriented agency network. A division of Publicis Groupe, Publicis Health manages top-tier agencies specializing in promoting innovative solutions in advertising, digital, branding, message delivery, market access, and medical communications. Publicis Health's mission is to be the indispensable force for health and wellness business transformation through the alchemy of creativity and technology—for good. With more than 4,000 employees around the world, Publicis Health manages 17 agency brands through 40 offices located in six countries. Publicis Health brands include Digitas Health, Discovery USA, Heartbeat, insync, Langland, Payer Sciences, PlowShare Group, Publicis Health Media, Publicis LifeBrands, Publicis Resolute, Razorfish Health, Real Science, Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness, and Verilogue.

Contact: Michael Hsu

Phone: 949-864-6169

E-Mail: michael(at)curogram(dot)com

Website: http://www.curogram.com

SOURCE Curogram