Current Data Support Early Detection and Intervention to Reduce Rates of Breast Cancer-Related Lymphedema

L-Dex Found to be a Cost Effective, Reproducible, and Practical Method to Monitor Breast Cancer Patients for Early Signs of Lymphedema

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ImpediMed Limited (ASX: IPD) is pleased to announce publication of a systematic literature review showing that early detection and intervention of breast cancer-related lymphedema (BCRL) reduces rates of chronic lymphedema in breast cancer patients. The analysis also shows that L-Dex® testing is the detection method with the most extensive evidence of efficacy. L-Dex testing was also found to be cost effective, reproducible, and practical to implement for patient monitoring.

Data consistently show reduced rates of chronic breast cancer-related lymphedema with early detection and intervention.

The manuscript, published in Journal of Cancer Survivorship, titled "Reducing rates of chronic breast cancer–related lymphedema with screening and early intervention: an update of recent data" details an analysis of 12 studies including 2,907 breast cancer patients and is available online here: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11764-022-01242-8.

"The results of this literature review provide further confidence to patients and clinicians that early detection and intervention reduces rates of chronic breast cancer-related lymphedema," commented Dr. Pat Whitworth, breast surgeon, Director of the Nashville Breast Center, and lead author on the paper. "We have made great strides in improving outcomes for breast cancer patients due, in part, to aggressive screening for early signs of cancer. The same approach can be taken with lymphedema. By using L-Dex for regular monitoring we can find lymphedema early enough to intervene and stop it from becoming a life-long condition."

The systematic data review paper evaluated results from 12 studies including four randomized trials and eight prospective studies. The randomized trials evaluated protocols of screening patients for early lymphedema and then intervening to stop the lymphedema from progressing to chronic disease. These trials consistently show that, regardless of detection method, patients benefit from reduced rates of chronic lymphedema with early detection and intervention. The strongest data comes from the PREVENT trial, which demonstrated that breast cancer patients with early detection using L-Dex and at-home intervention with compression garments resulted in a significantly lower rate of chronic lymphedema compared to using tape measure.

The paper also included a comparison of four different methods to monitor breast cancer patients for lymphedema including tape measurements, survey of symptoms, perometry, and L-Dex. Of the four detection methods, L-Dex was the only one found to be reproducible, sensitive, easy to use, cost effective, and supported by Level 1 randomized data in the PREVENT trial. Today, L-Dex, available on ImpediMed's SOZO® Digital Health Platform, is the only non-invasive, reliable, validated tool to help clinicians identify subclinical lymphedema.

About Lymphedema

Lymphedema is a side effect of cancer treatment. It currently affects about 1-in-3 patients who have undergone surgery, radiation, or chemotherapy, each of which may compromise the lymphatic system. Lymphedema is characterized by abnormal swelling that generally occurs in one of the arms or legs, and sometimes both arms and both legs. Patients with lymphedema also have a greater risk of getting infections. Cuts or small breaks in the skin can lead to serious complications and hospitalizations. Currently, no cure for lymphedema exists. By the time patients experience swelling, the condition is typically irreversible. However, extensive research indicates that prevention is possible if lymphedema is caught early and ImpediMed's L-Dex technology, which is available on the SOZO® Digital Health Platform, has the most extensive evidence of efficacy for early detection.

About ImpediMed

Founded and headquartered in Brisbane, Australia with US and European operations, ImpediMed is a medical software technology company that non-invasively measures, monitors, and manages fluid status and tissue composition using bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS). ImpediMed produces a family of FDA cleared and CE Marked medical devices, including the SOZO® Digital Health Platform for multiple indications including heart failure, protein calorie malnutrition and lymphedema, sold in select markets globally.

