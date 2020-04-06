Curriculum Associates' Ready® Classroom Mathematics Named a Highly Rated Program by EdReports.org

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates' Ready Classroom Mathematics was recently named a highly rated program by EdReports.org, an independent nonprofit that delivers evidence-based reviews of instructional materials. Expert educators from EdReports.org reviewed the standards-aligned mathematics curriculum for Grades K–5 and found that it met expectations for all evaluation criteria across all grade levels. Ready Classroom Mathematics is the only K–5 program that EdReports.org reviewers identified as attending to the full meaning of all of the Mathematical Practices, which are the standards common across all grade levels that focus on the classroom activities and student habits that define what it means for students to be mathematically proficient.

EdReports.org conducts extensive third-party reviews to increase the capacity of teachers, administrators, and leaders to seek, identify, and demand the highest quality instructional materials to improve and deepen student learning. The organization's review process includes a three-gateway system in which a "green" rating signifies that the program meets expectations for a given set of criteria.

Ready Classroom Mathematics met the expectations of all criteria for each grade level with a "green" rating across the following:

Gateway 1—Focus & Coherence: looks at how well a program aligns to the standards and makes connections to previous learning and future learning

Gateway 2—Rigor & Mathematical Practices: looks at how well a program integrates conceptual understanding, application, and fluency as well as whether it integrates all of the Standards for Mathematical Practice

Gateway 3—Usability: looks at the program's design of student materials, resources available to support instruction, and support for teachers

"Our Ready Mathematics program was one of the first to receive the 'all-green' rating from EdReports a few years back, proving we understand the robust research and data that goes into creating a quality mathematics program," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "This latest top rating signifies the power and research base of our new Ready Classroom Mathematics program, as well as our overall commitment as a company to continuing to provide unparalleled materials that drive student achievement in the classroom. When selecting a core mathematics program such as Ready Classroom Mathematics, educators should expect nothing less than an 'all-green' rating."

Ready Classroom Mathematics helps teachers deliver discourse-based instruction while empowering students to think mathematically and discuss mathematical ideas. Its printed and online resources work cohesively to support the teaching and learning process. The program uses multiple-day lessons and instructional routines to help students understand important mathematical concepts, make connections between multiple mathematical strategies, and deepen their conceptual understanding by leading the majority of the classroom discussion. There are also frequent opportunities for practice and assessment to ensure that students understand concepts and to help teachers make instructional decisions.

The program includes a variety of professional learning resources that are built into the beginning of every unit and embedded within every lesson. It also offers professional guidance to support English Learners, including language differentiation strategies that provide scaffolds for the five WIDA language proficiency levels and ideas for community and cultural responsiveness that can be incorporated during the lesson.

As part of its continued support of students and teachers in light of current school closures, Curriculum Associates just released new guidance to help both educators and parents support at-home learning with Ready Classroom Mathematics. To learn more, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/AtHome.

To learn more about Ready Classroom Mathematics, visit ReadyClassroomMathematics.com/LearnMore.

To learn more about the EdReports.org results and evaluation, visit EdReports.org.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curriculum-associates-ready-classroom-mathematics-named-a-highly-rated-program-by-edreportsorg-301035864.html

SOURCE Curriculum Associates