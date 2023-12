Currys boss: minimum wage hike shows government does not ‘care’ about retail

Planned 10% UK increase as business rates rise will put pressure on already overburdened industry, says Alex BaldockThe boss of Currys has accused the government of failing to understand or care about UK retailers by pushing through a “big hike” in the UK’s minimum wage.Alex Baldock’s comments come weeks after the chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, announced plans to increase the legal minimum wage for the UK’s lowest paid workers to £11.44 an hour, representing a rise of almost 10%, from April 2024. The move will force employers to pay full-time workers about £1,800 more per year. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel