Currys Plc Slips To Loss In H1; Cuts FY23 Profit View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Electrical and telecommunications retailer Currys PLC (CURY.L) on Thursday reported that its first-half loss before tax was 548 million pounds, mainly due to non-cash goodwill impairment of 511 million pounds, while last year's profit before tax was 48 million pounds.

Loss per share were 50.8 pence, compared to profit of 3.7 pence a year ago.

Group adjusted loss before tax was 17 million pounds, compared to profit of 45 million pounds a year earlier, due to lower International profits. Adjusted loss per share was 1.3 pence, while last year's profit per share was 2.5 pence.

Revenue declined 7 percent to 4.47 billion pounds from last year's 4.79 billion pounds. Revenue dropped 6 percent at constant currency, and 8 percent on like-for-like basis. Year-on-3-year revenue declined 6 percent on a reported basis.

Further, the company said its Board has declared an Interim dividend of 1.00p per ordinary share for the half year, same as last year. The dividend will be paid on January 27 to shareholders registered at the close of business on December 30, 2022.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company now expects adjusted profit before tax to be between 100 million pounds and 125 million pounds, with cash generation in the second half.

The company previously expected profit of 125 million pounds to 145 million pounds on like-for-like basis.

