Curtin researcher co-develops solution to help turn waste carbon into battery-grade graphite

Stock image. A game-changing technology turning carbon into battery-grade graphite is among the initiatives being developed into innovative businesses through Curtin University’s Accelerate program in 2024.The Accelerate program supports early-stage startups to enhance their entrepreneurial skills, connect with investors, and elevate their products and services into thriving businesses.Curtin research academic and material scientist Dr. Jason Fogg has co-developed ‘RapidGraphite’, a pioneering technology that transforms carbon into battery-grade graphite within seconds, a key ingredient in lithium-ion batteries.“With ‘RapidGraphite’s’ proprietary technology, we can bring a world-first solution to graphite manufacturers to help them turn their waste carbon into battery-grade graphite, overcoming technical bottlenecks that exist today,” Dr Fogg said in a media statement. “Our team is excited about Accelerate. We see it as an opportunity to bring ‘RapidGraphite’ out of the university and into the world.”The 13 start-ups participating in the program will be led by the Chair of Curtin’s Commercialisation Advisory board, Larry Lopez, a global expert in venture funding and building high growth companies. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com Zum vollständigen Artikel