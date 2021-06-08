Curtis Mathes Corp. Now Trades as CMCZ

FRISCO, Texas, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curtis Mathes Corp. now trades under the new ticker symbol CMCZ, which represents a crucial step in the merger between Curtis Mathes, Inc. and Light Engine Design Corporation (TLED).

"Since merging with TLED, Curtis Mathes has established two prominent subsidiaries, Curtis Mathes Grow Lights, Inc. and Curtis Mathes Therapeutics, Inc.; both of which are carving their own niches in the horticultural and therapeutic lighting sectors, respectively," said Paul Williams, Chairman & CEO for Curtis Mathes, "As we continue to develop new products and novel technologies, we plan to leverage the illustrious Curtis Mathes brand to continue growing our market share in these two very dynamic industries".

CMCZ has enjoyed the most success with its ETL-certified, award-winning Harvester® horticultural grow light system, which recently contributed to a second place award for Tegridy Gardens in the 2021 Oklahoma Jack Herrer Cup. The Harvester® utilizes a proprietary phosphor and custom light spectrum to help cultivation facilities in both the medical and recreational cannabis markets improve the production yield and phytochemical content of their products.

"Curtis Mathes has been a household name for decades," said Tina Crawford, Director of Operations, "We've now evolved with industry-leading technologies in two very exciting and relatively nascent fields: the new frontiers of medicine and recovery."

About Curtis Mathes Corporation (CMCZ): CMCZ is focused on research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL) in various frequency-specific lighting technologies industries.

www.curtismathes.com / www.cmgrowlights.com / YouTube® Channel

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Curtis Mathes Corp.'s business and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curtis-mathes-corp-now-trades-as-cmcz-301307402.html

SOURCE Curtis Mathes Corporation