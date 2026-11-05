Curtiss-Wright a Aktie

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WKN: 850852 / ISIN: US2315611010

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05.11.2026 07:54:31

Curtiss-Wright Q3 Results Rise; Lifts FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) Thursday said that its third-quarter results improved year-on-year, helped by higher revenue and operating income. Looking ahead, the company also lifted its annual outlook.

The American aerospace and defense company posted third-quarter net earnings of $138.89 million, or $3.77 per share, up from $ 124.83 million, or $3.31 per share, in the year-ago period. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share were $3.94, compared to $3.40 in the same period last year.

During the three months, operating income rose 13 percent to $188 million from $166 million in the prior-year quarter. Quarterly sales rose 10 percent to $953 million from $869 million in the same period in 2025.

Looking ahead, the company has raised its outlook for fiscal 2026. Total sales are now expected to range between $3.79 billion and $3.84 billion, compared to the earlier guidance of $3.77 billion to $3.81 billion, representing an increase of around 8 percent to 10 percent.

Operating income is projected to be between $731 million and $744 million, up from the earlier estimate of $720 million to $736 million, a growth of 12 percent to 14 percent.

Additionally, EPS is now expected to range between $15.40 and $15.60, compared to the earlier guidance of $15.10 to $15.40, representing an increase of 16 percent to 18 percent.

On the NYSE, CW ended Wednesday's trading at $452.13, down $45.63 or 9.2 percent. In overnight trading, the stock was up $5.79 or 1.3 percent to $457.92.

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