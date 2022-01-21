|
21.01.2022 13:39:11
Curtiss-Wright To Acquire Safran Aerosystems Arresting Company - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) has agreed to acquire the assets that comprise the Safran Aerosystems Arresting Company for $240 million. Safran Aerosystems is a designer and manufacturer of aircraft emergency arresting systems with more than 5,000 systems worldwide. The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter.
Safran Aerosystems recorded sales of approximately $70 million in 2021. Curtiss-Wright expects the acquisition to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share in its first full year of ownership, excluding first year purchase accounting costs, and produce a free cash flow conversion rate well in excess of 100%.
