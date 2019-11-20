Curvature Expands Professional Services Portfolio to Meet Increased Demands for Global IT Services and Flexible Data Center Support

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curvature, the world's largest provider of Third Party Maintenance (TPM) and multi-vendor IT lifecycle services, today announced the expansion of its high-value professional services portfolio to offer customers greater agility in addressing complex IT discovery, design and optimization needs across entire asset lifecycles.

"As the pioneers of third-party maintenance, Curvature gives customers more choices in how they optimize their IT spend," said Bruce Kelly, vice president of professional services for Curvature. "We are uniquely positioned to help organizations devise and deploy vendor-neutral approaches to extending IT asset lifecycles, maintaining uptime globally and moving to the cloud."

Curvature's expanded professional services portfolio includes:

Discovery-as-a-Service and IT Asset Management, complementing Curvature's existing professional services with IT Discovery and IT Asset Management tools and services to extend capabilities for enterprise-level IT asset and cloud management. Curvature is partnering with Virima Technologies to integrate auto-discovery, dependency mapping and configuration management databases (CMDBs) to identify security risks, optimize hardware and software costs as well as elevate support of evolving IT environments.

complementing Curvature's existing professional services with IT Discovery and IT Asset Management tools and services to extend capabilities for enterprise-level IT asset and cloud management. Curvature is partnering with Virima Technologies to integrate auto-discovery, dependency mapping and configuration management databases (CMDBs) to identify security risks, optimize hardware and software costs as well as elevate support of evolving IT environments. Cloud Advisory Services , encompassing cloud enablement and cloud transformation capabilities to assess potential platforms and tools while streamlining cloud migrations, through a strategic cloud roadmap. Curvature is partnering with Cloud Logic to guide customers through the evaluation and deployment of single-vendor, multi-cloud and hybrid solutions.

, encompassing cloud enablement and cloud transformation capabilities to assess potential platforms and tools while streamlining cloud migrations, through a strategic cloud roadmap. Curvature is partnering with Cloud Logic to guide customers through the evaluation and deployment of single-vendor, multi-cloud and hybrid solutions. Optimization Services, leveraging decades of hands-on experience maintaining the world's largest network and data center environments. Enhanced capabilities let customers extend the life of existing cloud, network, compute and/or storage assets by freeing unused capacities, consolidating systems and reconfiguring or upgrading IT equipment, as needed.

According to a recent IDC market note, "Curvature Reaches Up the Value Stack with Professional Services,"[1] Curvature's new services align with the company's existing portfolio and illustrate opportunities for growth and increased customer stickiness. "Curvature is making investments in its portfolio, people, and tools to move into the high-value professional services space," said Leslie Rosenberg, research vice president, Network Life Cycle and Infrastructure Services at IDC. "The company has the opportunity to leverage its install base and increase its presence in this competitive market."

To further assist customers with independent support strategies, Curvature created ClearView, a specialized process and toolset-based assessment that auto-discovers IT assets as part of an overarching IT lifecycle evaluation. ClearView helps organizations uncover areas of potential cost savings and risk with a hybrid TPM/OEM support model. ClearView then guides the development of a strategy roadmap that highlights where TPM provides the most value.

With more than 15,000 customers worldwide, Curvature is significantly larger in size and services scope than its closest competitors. The company conducts business in 20 languages, ensuring world-class support for organizations striving to maximize savings and optimize efficiency on their maintenance and diversified IT support services.

About Curvature

As the global leader in independent IT support, products and services, Curvature is transforming how companies manage, maintain and upgrade equipment and support for multi-vendor, multinational networks and data centers. At a time of competing IT priorities and digital transformations, companies need to be nimble, efficient and smart in how they invest in IT and business innovation. A strategic partner with more than 15,000 organizations globally, Curvature specializes in de­livering 24x7 global technical support, advanced hardware replacement and complete lifecycle management of networking and data center equipment under one global contract from locations in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.curvature.com.

