|
19.04.2022 12:20:00
Curve released cross-chain gauges empowered by Multichain's anyCall
Pushing the boundaries of multi-chain universe
SINGAPORE, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curve and Multichain revealed the first use case of Multichain's V4 product anyCall. anyCall, recently launched by Multichain, is a generic cross-chain messaging protocol, which can send cross-chain messages and call contracts from chain A to chain B. With anyCall, Curve developed a unified CRV rewards mechanism, allowing Curve to create gauges on other chains. Now veCRV holders can vote for them to assign CRV to them and then the stakers on respective chains would receive it.
What problem does Curve cross-chain gauges solve?
Ethereum L1 is the main chain where veCRV exists and governance happens, however, it's inevitable that Curve expands on other EVM compatible chains as Ethereum remains expensive to use and out of reach for many users discovering the wonderful world of DeFi. Now Curve is deployed on Fantom and Polygon with other chains planned. One issue with this is that finding deep enough liquidity without a new token or rewards can be difficult for Curve when a lot of protocols can offer high APYs as they launch and begin their emission schedule. To address this issue, Curve initiated and passed the proposal of "cross-chain gauges".
How does Curve leverage anyCall to make this happen?
With anyCall, Curve can assign CRV rewards for veCRV holders more efficiently than ever. Before, liquidity pools on different chains were fragmented and Curve had to calculate and assign rewards separately. Under cross-chain gauges, CRV rewards are determined by the aggregate number of liquidity pools on multiple chains. There's no need to pre-allocate rewards on different chains.
Let's put it more specifically:
In terms of CRV rewards, Curve deployed the Root Liquidity Gauge and Child Liquidity Gauge contracts on Ethereum and Fantom respectively, to keep track of the liquidity.
With anyCall, we have unlimited possibilities for cross-chain Dapps. Click here to learn more about how anyCall will revolutionize cross chain interoperability.
About Curve
Curve is DeFi's leading AMM, (Automated Market Maker). Hundreds of liquidity pools have been launched through Curve's factory and incentivized by Curve's DAO. Users rely on Curve's proprietary formulas to provide high liquidity, low slippage, and low fee transactions among ERC-20 tokens.
About Multichain
Multichain was born as Anyswap on the 20th July 2020 to service the clear needs of different and diverse blockchains to communicate with each other. The solutions developed by Multichain allow almost all blockchains to inter-operate. With the launch of anyCall, a generic cross-chain messaging protocol, Multichain takes cross-chain interoperability to the next level.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curve-released-cross-chain-gauges-empowered-by-multichains-anycall-301527772.html
SOURCE Multichain
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg im Fokus: US-Börsen beenden Sitzung mit klaren Gewinnen -- ATX letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX zum Handelsende stabil -- Börsen in Fernost schließen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag unentschlossen. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich ohne große Ausschläge. Die US-Börsen legten am Dienstag deutlich zu. In Asien ging es in unterschiedliche Richtungen.